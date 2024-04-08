Universidad de Matanzas, champion of the II Provincial Futsal Cup (+photos).

The development of futsal at the University of Matanzas is prioritized by the Department of Physical Education, Recreation and Sports, as evidenced by the first place in the II Provincial Cup, held at the court of the University of Matanzas.

The final ended with a score of 2-1. Kevin Figueredo Guerra, a Physical Culture student, scored both goals to defeat Martí, thus becoming the team’s leading scorer with six goals, the same number as his teammate and captain, Alejandro Leyva González.

This provincial competition serves as a basis for future tournaments organized by the University, such as the Super Cup, and will culminate in the next National University Games, in which they will represent the province of Matanzas.

Being champions is part of a consolidated project with these players from previous competitions, some were integrated along the way, others even form the provincial pre-selection and in general show that beyond university students, they are excellent athletes.

Written by Alejandro López Quintero.