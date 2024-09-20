By direct route to the 22nd Congress of the CTC Military Construction Worker.

The recognition is consistent with the concrete contribution of those who play a leading role in the construction of important works for the development of the national economy and entities of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), said Osmar Ramirez, general secretary of the provincial committee of the CTC.

With more than half of the votes, Fidel Angel Mora Hernandez won over the rest of those proposed to attend as direct delegate of the Military Construction Company No. 4 to the final sessions of the 22nd Congress of the Cuba Trade Union(CTC), the great event to be held in April next year in Havana.

The 44-year-old electrician shared the ballot with Mayelín González, Angelo Peláez, Maylens Pérez and Osmany Roselló, the candidates representing a collective example of a Socialist State Enterprise, said Mabel Acea, general secretary of the Union of Civilian Defense Workers (SNTCD).

The recognition is consistent with the concrete contribution of those who play a leading role in the construction of important works for the development of the national economy and entities of the Revolutionary Armed Forces (FAR), said Osmar Ramírez, general secretary of the CTC Provincial Committee.

Awarded with the Jesús Menéndez medal, granted by presidential decree, in the history of the Central Army is present the contribution of the CTC, highlighted by the quality in the execution of investment processes developed in several provinces.

The performance of ECM and its nine basic business units transcends by a consecrated trajectory of more than 20 years of high results in productive plans, services and research.

It stands out in the construction of housing, high-standard hotels in the historic center of Old Havana, among other investments and other works related to tourism, of great complexity and scope.

Created in 1977, the ECM summarizes the history of hundreds of cadres and civilian employees of the FAR, dedicated to guaranteeing the theater of military operations and the material base of life and work necessary for the defense of the country.

This year it was awarded the 85th Anniversary Banner of the Foundation of the CTC, an event that took place on January 28th, 1939, in addition to other incentives given by the Central Army, which has repeatedly made it the most comprehensive in the fulfillment of the technical-economic plan of the union of military constructions, and demonstrates the human quality of its cadres and workers.

Apart from the one elected in the ECM, direct delegates will also be selected in five collectives: the Experimental Station of Pastures and Forages Indio Hatuey, the El Palacio store, the provincial hospital Comandante Faustino Pérez, the Royalton Hicacos hotel and the Architecture and Engineering Projects Company, commercially known as EMPAI, which yesterday elected its own.

The election of the direct delegate of the ECM takes place just a few hours before the launching of the III National Conference of the SNTCD, which on September 19th will celebrate its 53rd anniversary, an event that took place in 1971.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.