Call for massive blood donation this June 14th.

The management of ARTEX Matanzas together with the factors of the Peñas Altas Popular Council call to participate in a massive blood donation to be held this Friday, June 14th at the La Salsa Recreational Center.

Residents of the area, workers of entities located in this demarcation and those who wish to contribute this valuable and scarce tissue, so indispensable to save human lives, may attend.

According to what Humberto Vidal Boza, president of the Council, told Radio 26, it will be a profitable day with a double meaning because it is the World Day of the Voluntary Blood Donor and the anniversaries of Antonio Maceo’s and Che Guevara’s birthdays are commemorated.

This initiative not only guarantees the existence of this resource for transfusions, but also the obtaining of plasma for the elaboration of blood-derived medicines, so necessary for cancer patients and pregnant women.

June 14 was chosen to celebrate World Voluntary Blood Donor Day to commemorate the birth of Karl Landsteiner, an Austrian pathologist and biologist who discovered and typified the blood groups, for which he was awarded the Nobel Prize for Medicine in 1930.