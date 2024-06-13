Matanzas dresses up in poetry at the historic La Vigía Square (+photos).

In an afternoon where history and literature intertwine, Matanzas’ La Vigía Square became the stage for an unprecedented poetic encounter.

Under the portals that have witnessed the passage of time, contemporary voices of Cuban poetry resounded strongly, taking attendees on a lyrical journey through the pages of Vigía Editions.

Víctor Rodríguez Núñez, Luis Lorente, Reinaldo García Blanco, Roberto Méndez, Miguel Barnet and Nancy Morejón, all authors whose works have been immortalized by the prestigious Matanzas publishing house, shared their verses in a reading that celebrated the rich diversity of Cuban poetry.

The plaza, known for its cultural ambience and colonial architecture, was filled with life with the words of these bards, whose works have transcended Cuba’s borders to touch hearts around the world. The Vigía publishing imprint, famous for its handcrafted books and commitment to Cuban literature, hosted the event, reaffirming its role as one of the island’s most vibrant literary forces.

The poetry reading in the Vigía square is a testament to the passion Matanzas has for arts and culture, and a reflection of the indomitable spirit of its inhabitants who, through poetry, continue to build bridges of understanding and beauty.

Written by Félix González.