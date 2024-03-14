Cienfuegos triumphs in second meeting with Matanzas.

Cienfuegos team achieved a convincing victory over Matanzas with a final score of 15-5. The Cienfuegos offense was unstoppable, accumulating 17 hits and 15 runs.



Among the most outstanding players for Cienfuegos, Dany Jesús Oramas Navarro shined with three hits and three runs, followed by Félix Rodríguez García and Luís Vicente Mateo Terry, who also contributed significantly to the victory.

On the mound, Samuel Ruíz González of Cienfuegos pitched three innings without allowing any runs, securing the victory for his team. On the other hand, Matanzas’ pitcher, Denis Quesada Díaz, faced difficulties, retiring from the game after conceding 4 runs in only 0.1 innings.

Photos by the Author

Written by Félix González.