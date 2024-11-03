Civil Defense in Matanzas activates protocols before the formation of cyclone in the Caribbean .

Matanzas authorities emphasized the importance of cleaning drains and drains to prevent flooding. The state of dams and micro-dams will be evaluated daily, and evacuations will be implemented if necessary.

A recent Early Warning orientation meeting, chaired by the first secretary of the Party in the province, Mario Sabines Lorenzo, and Governor Marieta Poey Zamora, established important measures in view of the imminent arrival of heavy rains to our territory.

The rainfall is expected to begin between Tuesday and Wednesday, derived from an area of formation that could become a tropical cyclone.

They also specified that the population must be informed and prepared for possible emergencies, with a focus on effective communication.

Evacuation conditions and resources are guaranteed, including transportation and medical assistance. In addition, the school year will start on Monday, unless otherwise indicated due to weather conditions.

Authorities are also organizing popular fairs and will insure agricultural products at risk of loss.

In this regard, tourism will reinforce its measures to protect facilities and services.

The Civil Defense has asked citizens to insure their homes and to be attentive to official information.

It is estimated that the rains will persist for at least three days, so it is vital to maintain a responsible and disciplined attitude towards the situation.

Written by Gabriel Torres.