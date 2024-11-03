Cuba at IX Ibero-American Rural Tourism Meeting IBEROATUR in Colombia.

A representation of Cuba will attend the IX Ibero-American Meeting of Rural Tourism (IBEROATUR), which from November 4th to 10th will be held in several locations in the department of Huila, Colombia.

A representation of the Greater of the Antilles will attend the IX Ibero-American Meeting of Rural Tourism (IBEROATUR), which from November 4th to 10th will be held in several locations in the department of Huila, Colombia, announced on his Facebook social network account Francisco Longino Franquiz Domínguez, director of Events of the Ecotur S.A. Travel Agency.

Experiences and vision on key issues for the sector will be presented at the event, where Cuba will present the rural tourism development project, with the example of the province of Mayabeque and the operation of the tourism chair at the Agrarian University of Havana (UNAH), which according to the program, will take place on the 8th, announced Franquiz Domínguez.

One of the central themes of IBEROATUR 2024 will be astro-tourism, an activity that takes advantage of the beauty of the night sky to attract visitors and strengthen rural economies.

According to Ecoturismo.com, the growth of astrotourism in Ibero-America also boosts the circular economy by fostering local employment and collaboration between companies, guides and observation centers. During the meeting, experts will discuss how to replicate this model in other regions and the benefits of integrating astrotourism with other rural activities to create diversified and sustainable experiences.

One of the highlights of the meeting will be the presentation of the venue for the 10th IBEROATUR meeting in 2025, for which Cuba will be responsible, and which should signify a commitment to the continuity of this annual initiative, as well as the consolidation of an Ibero-American network for the exchange and development of rural tourism and agrotourism.

Since its first edition, IBEROATUR has worked to consolidate a network of cooperation and to position rural tourism as an economically and culturally enriching alternative that not only benefits local communities, but also protects the natural and cultural environment in each member country.

Previous editions of the meeting have taken place in various Ibero-American cities, such as Mérida in Spain and San Salvador in El Salvador.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.