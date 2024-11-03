Informative Phase declared in Matanzas due to possible impact of tropical cyclone.

The current meteorological situation requires attention and precaution on the part of all citizens.

The National Civil Defense General Staff has decreed an Information Phase for the province of Matanzas, starting at 6:00 p.m. this Sunday.

This decision responds to the evolution of a low pressure system in the southern Caribbean Sea, which has increased the probability of the formation of a tropical cyclone in the next 12 to 24 hours.

An increase in the areas of showers, rains and thunderstorms in the territory is expected. Therefore, Matanzas residents are urged to stay informed through national media and official profiles on social networks. In addition, it is recommended to follow the indications provided by local authorities and the Civil Defense.

The National Staff of the Civil Defense, also confirmed that, together with the Institutes of Meteorology and the National Institute of Hydraulic Resources, it continues to monitor the evolution of the system.

Additional measures will be taken if necessary to protect the population and the economic resources of the province.

Written by Gabriel Torres.