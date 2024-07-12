Clarinet Festival in Matanzas promotes learning and enjoyment.

The second day of the Clarinet Festival «Ciudad de los Puentes» in Matanzas took place at the José White Concert Hall.

The second day of the Clarinet Festival «Ciudad de los Puentes» in Matanzas was held at the José White Concert Hall.

This event was highlighted by the participation of talented pianists such as Mildred Lorenzo and Lisandra Pérez Mayo, who delighted the audience with their interpretations.

In addition, renowned professors and clarinetists Vicente Monterrey and Roberto Medina also performed, offering masterful performances that were warmly applauded by the audience.

The day continued with various activities and workshops, consolidating the festival as a space for learning and enjoyment for lovers of musical instruments.

Written by Félix González .