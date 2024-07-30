Cocomar Group: children in harmony with nature (+photos).

Hopeful greens, trees for life, environmental protection, the culture of love and growth as better human beings represent the purpose of the educational work that the Cocomar group «Friends of Nature» has been developing for seven years in Matanzas.

Committed to the search for collective solutions and to achieve responsible environmental behavior, the initiative arose in the community of Peñas Altas on June 5th, 2017, a date that coincides with World Environment Day, explained Maryvel Delgado López, general coordinator of the community socio-cultural project.

We carried out a sanitation in the coastal area, we made a mural allegorical to the commemoration, we symbolically planted a coconut tree and among games, Tai Chi exercises, drawings and poetry began the story of those dedicated to the safeguarding of planet Earth, he recalled.

The Summer Workshop, with the participation of older adults and a representation of children, joined the experience in its initial stage, which would later be transferred to primary education in the locality.

Supported by the Green Map methodology in the Cuban context, the environmental diagnosis led us to initiate educational actions in the Francisco Vega Alemán school; we consider that when the little ones enter the center, they expand their circle of socialization and it is an opportune moment to teach them how to live better in harmony with the environment, he commented.

The Cocomar group seeks to manage knowledge in infants in the search for healthy lifestyles and to achieve the reproduction of natural resources wherever possible.

In 2017, the circle of interest «Living in Harmony» began in the educational center and later in 2019 we designed a Socialization Program with the Environment, in agreement with the school, which allows us to work in a practical and interesting way in a school-family-community link, highlighted Delgado López.

«Dreaming Forests», an initiative in the 2023-2024 school year, made possible the planting in the school’s forest yard, of the postures that the sixth grade students achieved with the nursery at home in summer 2023, who with the action we named «Graduate Tree», also developed cultural activities to leave their legacy to future generations, highlighted the coordinator.

The member of the Network of Popular Educators Libélulas de Matanzas, added to the dynamics carried out by the group this year, the participation in the Mother Earth Day in interaction with other experiences of the city, as well as the second edition of the Environmental Festival of Innovation and Creation «Mother Nature», dedicated to forests and their benefits.

In our work with children, we sow the seeds of the present and provide them with the tools so that from an early age they understand that human beings are part of nature and that we must live in harmony with the planet earth, our children require guidance but also need to have the freedom to grow, she said.

Cocomar is inserted with complementary activities in the educational teaching process to promote the knowledge that enriches the culture, the spirit and the values that allow us to live in society; new projections in its altruistic work promise the space, for now Maryvel certified to continue the work to «Embrace Nature and feel part of it»

Written by Yenly Lemus.