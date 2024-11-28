Construction of photovoltaic solar park begins in Marti.

This is part of the construction program of photovoltaic parks in the country as a bet for renewable and clean energies, saving fossil fuels and facing the lack of electricity generation on the island.

The construction of the second photovoltaic solar park with an installed capacity of 21.87 megawatts in the vicinity of the town of Hoyo Colorado, in the Matanzas municipality of Martí, is in the phase of earthmoving and construction of temporary facilities.

Israel Prado Almendariz, investment director of the provincial electric company, explains about the process.

«The most important thing is to finish breaking down and making the main road, from the highway to the entrance of the park and to finish the temporary facilities where we must have the main warehouse of the investment and the living facilities of the builder».

The builders moved the existing marabou from the area and filled in the lower area where it accumulated water. At the moment they are building the entrance road.

Every week the first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Party in Matanzas, Mario Sabines Lorenzo and the governor Marieta Poey Zamora, check the progress of the construction of the photovoltaic parks. They qualify these works as the most important investments in the territory.

The photovoltaic solar park in the municipality of Martí will be similar in technical characteristics to the one in Jovellanos. At the end of March, if there are no delays, it should be synchronized with the national system.

«We have this park here, the one in Hoyo Colorado, which is about 20 percent of execution in the stage of breakdown and preparation of the land. There will be a third park in this first stage that will be in the Colón area, which we are now initiating the breakdown to be able to do the soil studies and subsequently do the projects.»

This is part of the construction program of photovoltaic parks in the country as a bet for renewable and clean energies, saving fossil fuels and facing the lack of electricity generation on the island.

In Martí there is a generation project based on the use of biodigesters with the use of pig excrement in companies and peasant farms, led by the Indio Hatuey Experimental Station of Pastures and Forages, as well as the planting of Jatropha Curcas for the production of biodiesel and to replace the use of petroleum.

Photos: Edgar Moragas

Written by Pedro Rizo.