CTC recognizes Varadero airport’s contribution to the construction of a relevant project.

After Havana’s international airport, Varadero Airport is the second largest in terms of number of operations and passengers handled at its facilities, and the main gateway to the famous Playa Azul (Blue Beach).

Osmar Ramírez, secretary general of the Provincial Committee of the Cuban Workers’ Central Union (CTC), praised the excellent initiative of the creation of a contingent to support the completion of the Jovellanos II Photovoltaic Solar Park, made up of men and women from the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport.

With the name 22nd Congress of the CTC, in honor of the great event that will take place this year, the force contributes a lot to the productive rhythms of the investment, planned to be concluded in the next few days so that the park can be synchronized on March 27th to the Electroenergetic System.

Ramírez called on other collectives to join the other two solar parks under construction in the province, works that the CTC supports with emulative movements to support the progress of sites that the faster they are, the more they will help to alleviate the tense energy situation suffered by the province.

The top leader of the CTC in Matanzas also celebrated that a photovoltaic solar park will be installed in the Varadero airport, which will give them energy sovereignty, which reinforces the commitment of this group with the development of renewable energy sources.

Ramírez reasoned that other large consumer companies should invest in this type of alternative, so that they can generate their own electricity and alleviate the load of the province, and get more electricity to the population.

He also highlighted the social commitment of the terminal with the Carbonera and Regalito de Maya communities, solving long-standing issues, as evidenced, for example, in the construction of a children’s house that benefits the children of workers and their families in these neighborhoods.

Photo: Taken from Eduardo Rodríguez’s Facebook page

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.