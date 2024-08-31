CTE Antonio Guiteras: a great anthill of brave workers.

Next Sunday it will be known for sure whether the block will start operations or deepen maintenance.

Without wasting time and while specialists try to solve the breakdown in the turbine regulation pump system, a significant volume of work is being undertaken, such as inspection and maintenance of the air superheater, checking of the plant’s automatic system, and revision and maintenance of valves and auxiliary equipment.

In today’s morning edition, engineer Rubén Campos Olmos, general manager, explained in detail the strategy, which consists of, at the same time of solving the problem with the pumps of the turbine valve system, to continue working as much as possible and as soon as it is solved, to start the start-up.

He also explained that, another logical variant to take into account is that if the repair of the breakdown requires more time, the maintenance will be redoubled according to the design contemplated for the first ten days of September and in that sense it is not idle to have brigades of the Power Plants Maintenance company, some already in the territory and others, such as those of Holguin, on their way and with arrival time at night or early morning.

These are details of what is happening at #cteantonioguiteras, where work is being carried out on many fronts, but ready so that if the issue of the turbine oil system pumps is solved, the process of starting up and synchronization to the National Electroenergy System can begin immediately.

For the time being, the industry is a great anthill of brave workers.

Written by José Miguel Solís.