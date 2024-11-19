CTE Guiteras begins maintenance.

So, next Saturday or Sunday at the latest, Guiteras will be reincorporated to the SEN, while preparing for the long awaited capital maintenance that would give back not only a 280 MW power, but also more stability on the line.

Maintenance #cteantonioguiteras begins, actions that will last for 96 hours, that is, four days. Means and resources are available to face a critical route of a thousand tasks, so that a minimum power of 250 MW is resumed.

The preparation for the maintenance, planned since last month, counts on hundreds of workers of the Power Plant Maintenance Company from several provinces of the nation and a rigorous planning of the so-called critical route, which includes, as it is to be expected, logical setbacks for a generation industry.

This Thursday we will have details with more clarity on the date of entry.