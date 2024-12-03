Culture and history hand in hand in Pedro Betancourt.

On the occasion of the 197th birthday of the municipality of Pedro Betancourt and as part of its Culture Week, a conversation with its historian, Julián Rogelio Álvarez López, was held at the Gustavo González Pérez Museum, on the founding of this town in Matanzas.

In this regard, José de Jesús Campos Pacheco, researcher of the center, pointed out the need to encourage the knowledge and safeguarding of our local history.

«The municipal museum had the privilege of having a luxury guest, our historian Julián, who developed this talk of great importance, since the students were able to approach the local history, which can also be investigated and deepened through complementary tasks. And we hope they learned a little more about our roots».

Lázara Nemblad Carrillo, director of the museum, highlighted the role of this institution as a disseminator of the historical memory of the territory for the new generations.

«That historical memory that we are trying to save and that we want to share with the new generations so that they feel rooted and identified with their people, is essential. Our past has been very rich and so we want the new generations to take ownership of it and feel it».

Likewise Michel Martínez Castellanos, a student of Human Capital Management at the Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic Center, expressed his impressions of this well-attended activity.

«I felt very good in the activity, since it is important for us young people to know the history of our town, of its foundation and its creators… We learned new things like its first name, how long it lasted being called Corral Falso and how it was that they named it Pedro Betancourt».

Other students and teachers from the polytechnic center, the Augusto César Sandino School and the Dionisio Morejón Morejón Pre-University Institute, as well as combatants and personalities of Betancourt’s culture, also attended the event.

Written by Jessica Mesa.