Diaz-Canel visits Faustino Perez Hospital in Matanzas

The president stressed that this is precisely what is wanted, that the integrated community work groups work and that popular participation is the protagonist of the changes in the neighborhood.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez arrived at the Faustino Pérez Clinical-Surgical=Docente Hospital in Matanzas to see the improvements in the Guard Corps, the emergency rooms and the cafeteria for patients’ families and workers.

The director of the center, Dr. Taimi Martinez Naranjo, explained to the president the benefits that the creation of new facilities, the assistance provided by the Emergency Center and the efforts made in the midst of material shortages have brought to the quality of service to the population.

During the tour of the Hospital Díaz-Canel asked about the pending investments to improve the quality of medical assistance, the training of young professionals and to face adversities with fewer resources.

At the end of the meeting with the Board of Directors of the Faustino Pérez Hospital, the First Secretary of the Party’s Central Committee presided over the summary of the recontrol to the municipalities of Matanzas and Martí, as well as the visit to Limonar.

(News under construction)

La 78, a neighborhood that creates and transforms

The first secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba and president of the Republic Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez exchanged with the neighbors of the 78th circumscription, in the municipality of Matanzas.

The area, located in the Peñas Altas Popular Council, stands out for its integrated community work and for being an inclusive space with the largest number of members of the National Association of the Deaf of Cuba.

In the community cultural house and Family Doctor’s Office, the Cuban president was received by several neighbors of the community and the National Theater Award 2024 Miriam Muñoz declaimed the poem Canto a Matanzas (Song to Matanzas).

Also, the delegate Randy Perdomo explained how much has been done and transformed in the neighborhood as a result of the collegiate work with the neighbors for the transformation.

In this regard, the Cuban delegate explained that this type of meeting is held every month to learn, to be able to promote ideas such as the one in this neighborhood.

«Those are the ones that must be multiplied for what they contribute, he said, also to discuss the problems we have and see how to obtain a solution. I wanted to express to you that, hearing here how you have organized the work of the community in these years, in the midst of the most difficult circumstances, and how you have taken advantage of the potentialities that exist in yourselves as a community, you have improved these results.

I believe that here there is harmony among neighbors, among citizens, among friends, and that gives prosperity, that assures prosperity, that assures the spiritual in difficult times. This is also a sign of creative resistance».

The district stands out for the elimination of micro dumps, solutions to problems of roads and water resources, creation of parks and community spaces, beautification of the blocks and the creation of an identity as a neighborhood that make it a point of reference in the province of Matanzas.

The president emphasized that this is precisely what is wanted, that the integrated community work groups work and that the people’s participation is the protagonist of the changes in the neighborhood.

The Cuban leader also participated in the cultural activity in which the boys and girls of the Corcel de Esperanza project performed with proposals that highlight Cuban craftsmanship; the Dulce Corazón flute orchestra, as well as other artistic talents of the community.

The Cuban leader was accompanied by the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Communist Party, Roberto Morales Ojeda, as well as the First Secretary in the province Mario Sabines Lorenzo and Governor Marieta Poey Zamora.

Yunielis Moliner Isasi.