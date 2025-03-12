Limonar ended 2024 with zero maternal and infant mortality.

Although Limonar stands out in this indicator, it is the territory with the highest teenage pregnancy rate.

This municipality culminated 2024 with zero maternal and infant mortality as a result of the primary health care of the territory and the inauguration on March 8th of that year of the Maternal Home.

This center responds to a demand of more than 15 years from the population of Limón and constitutes a strength, said Rosalía Ponce Castillo, Director of Health in the municipality.

«It is an achievement because a large number of at-risk pregnant women have been admitted and their characteristics and pathologies have been modified as a result of their admission here with the daily follow-up of the dieticians, the gynecologist and the doctor who is based in the institution. We have a municipality with only five clinics located in the city center and 21 in the rural area. The pregnant women had a hard time getting to the maternity homes and provincial institutions».

Currently five patients are admitted here and since 2024 an 85 percent occupancy rate has been reported with 73 patients and 26 readmissions in total, with 50 transfers to the hospital since its inauguration, explained the center’s director, Dr. Anaile Ferreira Cartaya.

«We have a protocol for the patients that we can actually receive in the institution, depending on the capabilities and resources we have. For example, adolescent pregnant women, who are the majority we have; excessive weight gain; twins, who we have up to a gestational time, up to 30 weeks, and then we transfer them to the hospital; diagnoses of gestational diabetes, we transfer them to the hospital; fluvovaginal syndrome, abruptio placentae, etc.

«For example, if we have a patient with a chronic disease, whether it’s hypertension, diabetes, epilepsy, we receive them at our center as long as they are compensated. Once they are decompensated or decompensate in the course of pregnancy, if they are transferred directly to the hospital.»

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.