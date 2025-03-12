The «culé» team advances to the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The illusion is more alive than ever among their fans. What do you think? Do you think this will be Barça’s year?

The «culé» team is in a brilliant moment and their advance to the quarterfinals of the Champions League after beating S.L. Benfica with a resounding 3-1 is a clear sign of their great momentum.

The superb performance of rising star Lamine Yamal is exciting and brings a promising fresh air to the team. His goal and assist in today’s game not only highlights his talent, but also demonstrates the depth of the squad.

For his part, Raphina is shining in Barça’s offense despite the harsh criticism received in previous seasons and his possible sale in last summer’s market. The Brazilian has managed to change his history and become the top scorer in this edition of the Champions League with eleven goals. His commitment to the team and his room for improvement have made him a player acclaimed by the club’s supporters and one of its captains.

The arrival of Hansi Flick has marked a turning point in the team’s dynamic. The German coach has managed to get the best out of every player and the numbers back him up: only one defeat in the last ten games. This solidity and cohesion are key to aspire to the desired sixth Champions League.

Barça, in the last ten years, has left much to be desired in the competition, falling numerous times in the round of 16 in an embarrassing way for their most loyal fans.

The team must maintain the level currently presented and continue to play as they have done so far to overcome the ghosts of the past and definitely have the opportunity to fight for the long-awaited title after years of waiting and bring joy back to their fans.

Written by Maxdiel Fernández Padrón.