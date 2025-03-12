Starfish Cuatro Palmas complies with the export of services.

These days another joy is expected there. The possibility of being National Vanguard for eight consecutive years. «We are thinking of obtaining again that superior category of socialist emulation. It would be the best gift for the hotel’s birthday.»

The workers are the key to the success of Starfish Cuatro Palmas.

The Gran Caribe business group has in the Starfish Cuatro Palmas hotel one of its most successful facilities in the country, with a sustained performance in the financial, commercial, qualitative and in the way of managing the tourist processes.

The 62nd Street collective has been fulfilling its income plans for eight consecutive years, a good part of those monies in foreign currency, as a consequence of having fulfilled its commitment to the export of services, and this has been possible in recent times in an extremely complex context.

2024 was not the exception, assures Danilo Pereira, deputy general manager of Starfish Cuatro Palmas. «We fulfilled what we had planned and, within that, we gave priority to quality as a key element that promotes us and boosts our commercialization».

According to Pereira, this has made possible an excellent positioning of the facility, since the other products (Casa Perla, Las Palmas and Cuatro Palmas) are among the ten best in Varadero, according to travelers’ opinions.

Nothing, however, could be achieved, Danilo admits, without the consecration of the workers. Despite adversities and limitations, there is a resilience in them capable of overcoming everything, he believes. «Employees are the key,» he says with a certain pride for the men and women challenged to innovate on a daily basis, to solve everyday problems for the good of the service.

«At our recent assembly of representatives, where the Economy Plan and the Budget for this year were presented and discussed, the workers reiterated the willingness to give their all to meet the numbers, despite the many constraints.»

Danilo highlights the reforms in a continuous manner at Cuatro Palmas, which leads the repeater to thank for the renovations to a hotel that just on March 15 will celebrate 33 years of its entry into operation.

These days, another joy is expected there. The possibility of being National Vanguard for eight consecutive years. «We are thinking of obtaining again that superior category of socialist emulation. It would be the best gift for the hotel’s birthday,» said Wilfredo Gómez, secretary general of the union bureau, confidently.

Photos by the author.

Written by Eva Lunha Acosta Armiñán.