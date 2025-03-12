Cuban President visits municipalities of Matanzas .

Díaz-Canel explained to the people gathered under an intense sun the government’s strategies to get out of the blackouts and referred to food production, of which, he said, in this municipality there are many lands to be devoted to production.

The first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party and president of the Republic, Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, visited the photovoltaic park being built in Hoyo Colorado, in Martí, as part of his tour of municipalities in the province of Matanzas.

Accompanied by the Secretary of Organization and member of the Council of State, Roberto Morales Ojeda, and the highest authorities of the Party and the Government in the Matanzas territory, he was interested in the fulfillment of the completion and start-up schedule of the work and commented on the need to protect each resource, as well as the working conditions of those who work in the second of the five parks that will exist in the province and will be connected to the National Electro-energy System.

Two others will be built in the municipalities of Matanzas with a total generation that will exceed 85 megawatts.

As part of the work system, the First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Party and President of the Republic, Miguel Díaz Canel Bermúdez visited the municipalities of Martí and Matanzas on Wednesday.

Díaz-Canel exchanged with the population of district 10 of zone 45, in front of the Martí Maternity Home, an institution that has the necessary conditions for pregnant women, an organic garden for self-consumption and a small plot of land with medicinal plants.

The President thanked those present and insisted on the need to produce more food, the generation of energy with photovoltaic solar panels to gain in electricity and advance in the rest of the indicators of the economy without stopping the social programs.

In this municipality, the Maternal Home allows more action to be taken on the risk factors in the eight pregnant women admitted and to provide adequate follow-up, with greater incidence in the underweight and malnourished women.

During the visit to the economic and social objectives of this municipality, Díaz-Canel was accompanied by the Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the Party, Roberto Morales Ojeda and the highest authorities of the province and the territory.

Miguel Díaz-Canel Bermúdez, first secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) and president of the Republic, talks today with the inhabitants of this town, as part of his work system, through which he visits municipalities to exchange with the people and check actions for development.

In order to contribute to satisfactory indicators in the Maternal and Child Care Program, he responded to the inauguration last December of the local Maternal Home, with capacity for eight beds, to provide service to pregnant women from the six Popular Councils of Martí.

On Wednesday, Díaz-Canel is expected to visit several municipalities in the province of Matanzas, visit entities focused on food production, works in the electro-energy sector, health institutions, and talk to the people in various districts.

The Cuban president will be accompanied by Roberto Morales Ojeda, member of the Political Bureau and Secretary of Organization of the Central Committee of the PCC; Mario Sabines Lorenzo, first secretary of the PCC in Matanzas province; and Marieta Poey Zamora, governor of the territory.

This afternoon we will exchange with the people of Matanzas, with Cubans who get up every day to give their best for this beautiful land. We will also reach productive poles and decisive works for the development of the country.

March 12, 2025

The president of the People’s Council explained the solution to the people’s concerns, among them the inauguration of a maternity home that today houses eight pregnant women.

