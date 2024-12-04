4 de diciembre de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Distribution of medicines presents complex situation (+audio).

4 de diciembre de 2024 Tamara Mesa González

The drug distribution program in Cuba is in a very complex situation, mainly due to the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government on the Caribbean island.

To update us on the subject, Radio 26 talked to the director of Pharmacy and Optics in the province of Matanzas, Dr. Pedro Tanquero Riaño.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Written by Dunia Bermúdez Sañudo.

 

