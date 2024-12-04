Distribution of medicines presents complex situation (+audio).

To update us on the subject Radio 26 talked to the director of Pharmacy and Optics in Matanzas province, Dr. Pedro Tanquero Riaño.

The drug distribution program in Cuba is in a very complex situation, mainly due to the tightening of the economic, commercial and financial blockade imposed by the U.S. government on the Caribbean island.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez Sañudo.