Matanzas with outstanding and relevant presentations at the National Food Industry Forum.

Both presentations, the result of a thorough research, are intended to alleviate the lack of raw materials and resources and thus contribute to a better and efficient production process.

The Yucayo and Jovellanos Base Business Units, both belonging to the Matanzas Beverage and Soft Drinks Subsidiary Company, were awarded prizes at the III National Forum of the Food Industry, which concluded on Tuesday in Havana.

The paper Rones sin clasificar, by Pedro Pablo Rubio, from Yucayo, was Outstanding, while Solución mecánica a equipos tecnológicos de UEB Jovellanos, by authors Abel Mendoza Díaz, Luis Abreu, Luis Céspedes and José Luis Moreno, won the Relevante category.

The Relevant will be presented in its own right to the National Forum of all the organizations, thus giving prestige to the Jovellanos Base Business Unit, to the Matanzas Branch Company of Beverages and Soft Drinks and to the province in general.

Written by Enrique Tirse.