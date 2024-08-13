Duendecillos de los Puentes» Festival Awards.

With the fidelist maxim that «nothing is more important than a child», the eleventh edition of the «Duendecillos de los Puentes» Vocal Performance Festival took place.

With the fidelist maxim that «nothing is more important than a child», the eleventh edition of the Vocal Performance Festival «Duendecillos de los Puentes» was held at the José White concert hall in the city of Matanzas. Six prizes and eight mentions were awarded, plus the Popularity prize.

In the contest, 17 «duendecillos» competed in three days, divided according to their age in three categories, said promoter Vladimir Pérez Padrón.

The jury was composed of teachers Olga Emilia Blanco Rodríguez, president, Rosaida Pita Molina and Raúl Valdés Lima.

The winners in the first category from preschool to third grade were Amy García Guedes, five years old, the youngest of the event, who won first place; second place went to Patricia Rodríguez Rodríguez and third place to Liana Águila Mederos. Mentions were awarded to the pioneers Aitana Pérez García, Lucas Fajardo Legrá and Aitana Rodríguez Álvarez.

As for the second category from 4th to 6th grades, the top prize went to Anyelina Campes Pérez, from the town of Ceiba Mocha, followed by Nabila del Rey Castellanos and Samantha Suárez Calunga. Mentions were also awarded to Gabriela Ripoll González, Samantha Rodríguez Martínez, Alexia Sánchez García and Rocío Batista González.

The participants, in the 7th to 9th grade category, brought great applause with their performances. First place and the popularity award went to Liana González Rodríguez, from ESBU Reynold García and member of the Tocororo project, while second place went to Yenifer Pérez Alcolea and third place to Keily Nuviola Coello. A mention was also awarded to Vanesa Pérez Martínez.

It was a party with the participation of several socio-cultural projects and was dedicated to honoring the director of Teatro Papalote, Maestro René Fernández Santana, winner of the National Theater Award on his 80th birthday, and the 30th anniversary of Teatro de las Estaciones, directed by Rubén Dario Salazar, also winner of the National Theater Award.

Remembering the greatest leader of the Cuban Revolution, in these days of musical flourishing, this eleventh edition of the Vocal Performance Festival «Duendecillos de los Puentes» became a family enjoyment, whose protagonists were our children, those who, as Fidel said, are «those who conquer the hearts of the people».

Written by María Elena Bayón.