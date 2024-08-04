Duendecillos de los Puentes Festival this week at the José White Hall.

The eleventh edition of the Duendecillos de los Puentes Vocal Performance Festival will take place on Thursday 8th, Friday 9th and Saturday 10th of this month, at 3:00 in the afternoon, at the José White Concert Hall.

The eleventh edition of the Duendecillos de los Puentes Vocal Performance Festival will take place on Thursday 8th, Friday 9th and Saturday 10th of this month, at 3:00 pm, at the José White Concert Hall and will be dedicated to the 30th anniversary of the group Teatro de las Estaciones and to the 80th birthday of Maestro René Fernández Santana, National Theater Award winner and director of the group Papalote.

In a show conceived for the enjoyment of the Matanzas family, 17 pixies will compete in three categories and the Corcel de Esperanza, X Amor a mi Raíz, Reparadores de sueños and Tocororo projects are expected to perform as guests, in addition to Lorena, Angelis and Thalía, winners of the previous edition.

On the closing day, the Orquesta de Flauta Dulce and the Gabi y Sofi Company will be the guests of the Festival.

It is worth remembering that the auditions for the Festival de Interpretación Vocal Duendecillos de los Puentes were held last May at the Casa de Cultura Bonifacio Byrne, with a view to this children’s music contest, considered the most important in the city of Matanzas.

The finalists selected belong to two categories of primary education: from preschool to 3rd grade there will be six contestants and from 4th to 6th grade there will be seven children and from 7th to 9th grade, four teenagers will compete.

CONTESTING PIXIES

Six children were selected in the first category: Liana Águila Mederos, from the school Sí por Cuba; Patricia Rodríguez Rodríguez, from René Fraga; Aitana Rodríguez Álvarez, from Leonor Pérez and Lucas Fajardo Legrá, from 26 de Julio. The youngest contestants were Aitana Pérez García, six years old, from the Sombrerito de Yarey children’s circle and Amy García Guedes, five years old, from the Mis primeras alegrías circle.

The seven contestants chosen from 4th to 6th grade are named: Anyelina Campes Pérez and Samantha Rodríguez Martínez, from the Miguel Sandarán school; Alexia Sánchez García and Gabriela Ripoll González, from the Eliseo Noel Camaño; as well as Samantha Suárez Calunga, from the Pérez Isaac Vocational School of Art; Rocío Batista González, from the Máximo Gómez and Nábila del Rey Castellanos, from Mártires de la Cumbre.

As for the four singers who will move on to the finals of the Duendecillos de los Puentes 2024 Vocal Performance Festival at the secondary level, it was learned that they were Liana González Rodríguez, from the Reynold García Urban Basic Secondary School; Keily Nuviola Coello and Akaena Molinet Santana, from the Manuel Sanguily; and Yénifer Pérez Alcolea, from Generación del Centenario.

Written by María Elena Bayón.