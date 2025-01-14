Electrical Workers’ Day is celebrated in Matanzas.

During the political-cultural act to honor this day, eight entities of the sector were awarded the Merit plaque for tenacity, dedication and commitment granted by the National Union of Energy and Mines.

The constant work of electrical workers in Matanzas, responsible for guaranteeing the transmission, generation and commercialization of electricity, was recognized this January 14th, the date on which their Day is celebrated.

Likewise, workers and entities that during the energy contingencies and affectations in the country did not slow down their work to guarantee the distribution of electricity to the last corner were also highlighted.

The event, held in the Plaza Fundacional de la Vigía, in this city, was an opportunity to highlight the altruism and solidarity of linemen and workers for their support to other territories affected by meteorological events.

Men and women who have worked in the electricity sector for more than 20 and 25 years without interruption were also honored.

