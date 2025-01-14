Photovoltaic solar park being assembled at Cubacar Varadero.

Cubacar Varadero is in the middle of the tourist peak season, from November to April, which it is facing with an improvement in its vehicle fleet and a labor force recognized for its professionalism.

With the purpose of reducing the electricity consumption of the Cubacar Varadero branch office, the investment of a photovoltaic solar park began in the extensive areas occupied by this relevant service provider of the tourist sector in Matanzas.

The field will be able to generate 90 kilowatts and includes 180 square meters and 200 panels at 20 degrees of inclination each, explained Juan Calunga Aguilera, investment specialist of the agency in charge of online car, jeep, van and motorcycle rentals in Cuba’s main beach resort.

Supervised by Tourism Works Contractor Company, commercially known as Arcos Varadero, the assembly is in charge of Soluciones Energéticas and the progress of the photovoltaic park is subject to import resources, Calunga said.

They are very resistant panels, conceived to withstand climatological events, added the investment specialist of Cubacar, an entity that thus reinforces its commitment to the development of renewable energy sources.

Cubacar Varadero is in the middle of the tourist peak season, from November to April, which it is facing with an improvement in its vehicle fleet and a labor force recognized for its professionalism, said José Ramón Pérez Salazar, director of this Basic Business Unit.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.