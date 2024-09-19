EMPAI elects first direct delegate for Matanzas to the 22nd CTC Congress.

Engineer Jorge Luis Hernández Rodríguez, general director of EMPAI has just been elected first direct delegate for the province of Matanzas to the 22nd Congress of the CTC).

The election was held in the EMPAI by secret ballot, 29 times Vanguardia Nacional, a record difficult to equal in Matanzas. Photo: Taken from EMPAI’s Facebook page.

Engineer Jorge Luis Hernández Rodríguez, general director of the Architecture and Engineering Projects Company , commercially known as EMPAI, has just been elected first direct delegate for the province of Matanzas to the 22nd Congress of the Cuba Tarde Union (CTC), the great event that will take place in Havana in April next year.

Misael Rodríguez Llanes, general secretary of the National Union of Construction Workers (SNTC), attended the transcendental moment of the selection, a process carried out by means of the secret vote of the affiliates, from which the top executive of the EMPAI was the winner.

Hernández Rodríguez thanked the confidence of those who chose him to represent them in the 22nd Congress of the CTC, the event which will be attended by five other direct delegates, an honor granted to collectives which, like EMPAI, are a reference in the integral performance of their economic and union management.

Taimí Martínez Domínguez, member of the provincial secretariat of the CTC, and Alexander Almenares, general secretary of the SNTC provincial bureau, also participated in this step, prior to the final sessions of the 22nd Congress of this organization, created on January 28th, 1939.

Created in 1977, EMPAI holds the record of being 29 consecutive times National Vanguard, the highest category of socialist emulation granted by the CTC at the proposal of the unions.

Winner of the National Quality Award on four occasions, experts identify it as a laboratory of excellence and of what can be achieved from an efficient management practice, worthy of being imitated by the rest of the business world, a prestige that owes much to the leadership of Hernández Rodríguez.

The company stands out for its capacity to chain knowledge, use scientific and technical advances, practice competitive intelligence and have an effective link with the University of Matanzas.

Scheduled for Friday 20th, at 2:00 in the afternoon, the election of the direct delegate in EMPAI was a last minute change, because the schedule released by the CTC in the province included the beginning of this stage by the Empresa Constructora Militar No 4.

In addition to these two centers, representatives to the 22nd Congress will also be elected by this means at the Indio Hatuey Pasture and Forage Experimental Station, at the El Palacio store, at the Comandante Faustino Pérez provincial hospital and at the Royalton Hicacos hotel.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.