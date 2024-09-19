Inspection of the Ministry of Justice seeks to strengthen legal services in Matanzas.

The improvement of law firms not only strengthens the legal system, but also ensures that Matanceros receive the guidance and support they need in the legal field.

On the 60th anniversary of the National Organization of Collective Law Firms (ONBC), the province of Matanzas is the scene of the High Inspection of the General Directorate of Legislation, Advice and Legal Assistance of the Ministry of Justice. This meeting seeks to improve and perfect the rendering of legal services in the law firms of the region.

According to Sergio Jorge Page Valdés, provincial director of Collective Law Firms, the inspection has the participation of leading figures in the legal field in Cuba, including Alena Isis Acosta Hernández, coordinator of the Directorate of Legal Assistance; legislation expert Lilia Esther Leal Hernández; and Lidia Montes de Oca, first vice president of the National Board of Directors of the ONBC.

In his profile on the social network Facebook, the executive highlighted that the presence of these authorities emphasizes the relevance that the Ministry of Justice gives to the quality of the legal service offered to citizens.

This inspection and advisory exercise is part of the authorities’ efforts to ensure that collective law firms maintain high standards of quality and efficiency.

During the visit, meetings and evaluations will be conducted to identify areas for improvement and ensure that the services offered respond effectively to the needs of the public.