Exercise to confront drug use in Pedro Betancourt.

The national strategic exercise, whose programming will be extended until March 28th, encourages prevention, social awareness and collective commitment to an environment free of violence and drugs.

In an effort to sensitize the population about the negative impact of drugs and to combat their consumption from the educational sector, multiple initiatives have taken place in this municipality as part of the strategic exercise of confronting drugs, exemplary trials, neighborhood debates, public hearings and meetings with young people.

The Leonor Pérez Cabrera Polytechnic School hosted a special morning session where students and teachers highlighted the need to raise awareness and call for responsibility in the youth of Betancourt about the negative consequences of the ingestion of these substances; and, in this context, the library of the center became the stage for the space for reflection and debate «In prevention is your salvation. Say NO to drugs!

The Dionisio Morejón Morejón High School joined the campaign with a pleasant educational talk between teachers and students, where topics such as the physical, mental and social dimensions involved in the use of these harmful substances and the importance of strengthening prevention efforts and community commitment, especially among young people, were highlighted.

Likewise, specialists from the Municipal Health Directorate, together with its counterpart structure in the educational sector, attended the other schools in the town and also dedicated a space to the celebration of the Orange Day and emphasized the construction of a society free of gender violence and harmful substances.

