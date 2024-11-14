Exhibition of the Month is dedicated to Betancourt coach Raúl Trujillo Díaz (+audio and photos).

The Sports Museum «Héctor Mederos Argüelles» of Pedro Betancourt municipality hosted the inauguration of the exhibition of the month dedicated to the distinguished Betancourt athlete and coach Raúl Trujillo Díaz.

The «Héctor Mederos Argüelles» Sports Museum of Pedro Betancourt municipality hosted the inauguration of the exhibition of the month dedicated to the distinguished Betancourt athlete and coach Raúl Trujillo Díaz.

According to Emilio Morales Álvarez, historian of the institution, the exhibition, which will last until the end of November, seeks to highlight the professional career of Trujillo Díaz through multiple documents, photographs, medals and other objects representative of his career and contributions to Antillean and local sports.

…ONLINE AUDIO

Morales Álvarez also outlined the fruitful career of the man who was also recognized as an Illustrious Son of the territory and highlighted his memorable actions in the formation of young talents in the sports field.

…ONLINE AUDIO

The Show of the Month invites the community to know and value the trajectory of one of the most important sports glories of the municipality and the province, while glorifying the richness and diversity of the local sports heritage.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.