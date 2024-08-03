5 de agosto de 2024

Favorable indicators for maternity in Matanzas (+audio).

2 días atrás Tamara Mesa González

The José Ramón López Tabrane maternity hospital in Matanzas has an infant mortality rate of 2.9. To date the center assumes 75 percent of the births in the province, explains to Radio 26 its director, Ariel Rodríguez Prado.

…ONLINE AUDIO.

 

Thanks to the correct monitoring of labor, the hospital has a zero axphyxia rate.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.

 

