Favorable indicators for maternity in Matanzas (+audio).

The José Ramón López Tabrane maternity hospital in Matanzas has an infant mortality rate of 2.9. To date the center assumes 75 percent of the births in the province, explains to Radio 26 its director, Ariel Rodríguez Prado.

An infant mortality rate of 2.9 is shown by the maternity hospital of Matanzas, José Ramón López Tabrane. To date, the center handles 75 percent of the births in the province, its director, Ariel Rodríguez Prado, explained to Radio 26.

…ONLINE AUDIO.

Thanks to the correct monitoring of labor, the hospital has a zero axphyxia rate.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.