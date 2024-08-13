Fidel is remembered in Matanzas.

A cultural artistic gala was held at the photographic parador in the city of Matanzas to celebrate the 98th anniversary of the birth of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and to close the International Youth Day.

A cultural artistic gala was held at the photographic parador in the city of Matanzas to celebrate the 98th anniversary of the birth of Commander in Chief Fidel Castro Ruz and to close the International Youth Day.

In this space, more than 30 people from Matanzas were given the card that accredits them as militants of the Communist Party of Cuba.

The groups Los Muñequitos de Matanzas, X Amor a mi raíz, Maravillas de la Infancia (Wonders of Childhood) and several singers were also present as exhibitors of the most authentic Cuban folklore.

The gala was presided over by the deputy to the National Assembly of People’s Power and first secretary of the Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba, Mario Sabines Lorenzo; the president of the Municipal Assembly of People’s Power of Matanzas, Daylín Bárbara Alfonso Mora, as well as other representatives of political and mass organizations.

The leader of the Cuban Revolution Fidel Castro Ruz fully trusted in the decisive role of young people in the development of society and sustainability of the Revolution.

Precisely in one of his speeches he expressed : «And to this youth we must speak, we must exhort this youth, we must educate this youth, we must orient it, we must forge it; we must make of this youth what we all dream of for the future, we must make of this youth what we all dream that the people of tomorrow will be, the new generations of the Homeland; we must make of this youth what we all would have liked to be, what we all would have liked to live with you; we must make of this youth, simply, the future».

Written by Yunielys Moliner Isasi.