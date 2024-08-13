If we don’t know where we come from, much less will we know where we are going to.

For many people, history is made up of past events, by facts that we did not live. There are those who resent the fact that we are always mentioning the past, that is, the past.

It is true that on occasions we abuse what happened and we forget that yesterday’s history had a present, just as tomorrow’s history is being built today, and if we forget that our successors will not be able to perpetuate the experiences with the same joy that we do today.

Let us take the opportunity to write a history from now on so that our children and grandchildren will feel satisfied with us. For that we must focus more on doing than on living on what has been done by other generations that knew how to create in their time what corresponded to them.

That is why the past should serve as a guide for us, to learn from what we can do, and from the mistakes that cannot be repeated, both achievements and errors should be on the table of decisions at this moment. We often mention what has been achieved by past generations and we do the opposite, so what good is that experience.

Written by Enrique Tirse.