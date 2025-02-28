Fighting in the networks.

«…One of the worst vices incubated by our press, said García Luis, was the tendency, at all times and in all places to indoctrination and agitation. The population in general is fed up with that tonic.»

We often hear a call to fight in the networks. Actually, many of those who call for this action do not have exact knowledge of the meaning of this call.

First I will explain the meaning of the word «combat», according to the dictionary: To fight, to fight with force and intensity. Also to attack or resist what is considered an evil or harm.

Although the word is well used, in particular I do not like to use it, I prefer to expose my reasons and that of others when I share it. I find it unproductive to enter into controversy with those who think differently from me, because both he and I believe we are right.

Let the readers be the ones to draw the conclusions of our approaches. The time spent in arguing, often against the impossible, because of the stubbornness of the other party, should be spent in exposing reasonable and educational criteria.

Many of those who claim to fight, simply write slogans, already archaic and with a language that does not correspond to the times we live in.

Julio García Luis, in his book Revolution, Socialism, Journalism, makes this point very clear:

«…One of the worst vices incubated by our press, said García Luis, was the tendency, at all times and in all places, to indoctrination and agitation. The population in general is fed up with this trend. There are new generations, educated and politicized, who are fully incorporated into the life of the country and reject political didacticism in a special way. In essence, it is a matter of moving from adjective journalism to substantive journalism. Persuade with arguments, data and concrete facts, and in any case let people draw their own conclusions from what they read, hear or observe. A journalism that is up to contemporary demands must propose less nonsense and more information».

The call is on the table, let’s make a journalism that resembles our people.

Written by Enrique Tirse.