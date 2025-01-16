Food workers in Matanzas, ready to celebrate their Day.

It cannot be ignored that workers in this sector perform a titanic task to satisfy, in part, the needs of the population, despite the shortages of raw materials, imports and resources in general.

From January 17th to January 25th, the Food Worker’s Day is celebrated in Cuba. Food is a recurring theme in all parts of the Cuban geography, given the existing food needs. It cannot be ignored that workers in this sector perform a titanic task to meet, in part, the needs of the population, despite the shortages of raw materials, imports and resources in general.

January 25th was chosen as Food Industry Workers’ Day because on the same date, but in 1971, Comandante Fidel Castro called for the strengthening of the union movement in that branch of the economy. It is also a tribute to the martyr Pedro Marrero Aizpurúa.

Prior to the 25th and concluding that day with the central act of the province, a commemorative day will be held at the Yucayo rum factory, as explained by Mirielis Gómez Hernández, general secretary of the union of the industry. The workers’ leader points out that the opening will take place at the Reinold García meat processing plant in the city of Matanzas, where a special morning event will be held, in which a group of workers and entities of the head municipality will be recognized.

Similar activities will be carried out in the different territories of the province.

The country’s food workers will continue to fulfill the role that corresponds to them at all times and under all conditions.

Written by Enrique Tirse.