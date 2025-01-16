Matanzas professionals and collectives recognized for their research work.

The celebration included the unveiling of a plaque that evokes the 160th anniversary of the creation of the Physical, Natural and Mathematical Sciences Section of the Artistic and Literary Lyceum of Matanzas, founded on January 14th, 1865.

The provincial ceremony in honor of Cuban Science Day, held in the White Hall of the capital city of Yumurina, became an appropriate space to publicize and highlight the best research results of the Science, Technology and Innovation System of Matanzas at the end of the last year.

As usual for the date, the Territorial Delegation of the Ministry of Science, Technology and Environment (Citma) presented awards and distinctions to the most outstanding professionals and groups in scientific work and the CITMA 2024 Awards to more than ten researches, considered relevant for their contribution to the economic and social development of the province.

The territorial delegate of CITMA, Oscar Luis García Martínez, gave the keynote address at the ceremony.

Of the 27 proposals submitted to the call for proposals, 16 were selected and deserved the award in its various categories: CITMA Award for the greatest contribution to municipal development, «greatest economic impact», «greatest relevance to the environment», «greatest social impact» and «greatest scientific relevance».

Most of the awards went to research carried out by professionals from the University of Matanzas and the University of Medical Sciences, which stood out for their high scientific value, diversity and number of projects.

The Indio Hatuey Experimental Station of Pastures and Forages was another of the Technological Innovation units that won the prize for the Greatest Economic Impact. A center, attached to the University, with a relevant research trajectory and multiple achievements in interrelating science, agriculture and the environment.

The tribute also included the specialists who obtained the degree of Doctor of Science in the past year and those who obtained higher scientific categories for their results, while the experts Ercilio Vento Canosa and Arístides Lázaro García Herrera were awarded the honorary category of Meritorious Researcher.

For its part, the Provincial Union of Education, Science and Sports Workers (SNTECD) awarded eleven professionals from Matanzas with the Juan Tomás Roig Distinction, for their years of work in the sector and their results, and a special recognition to the CITMA territorial Delegation for its praiseworthy work.

As happens every year, the Manuel Presas y Morales Distinction was awarded to the «young scientific talent» of 2024, to Master of Science Yenisey Román Manrique, Doctor Lianne Laura de León Ramírez and Doctor of Science Evelyn González Manrique.

Ana Julia Rondón, Diego de Jesús Alamino and Elmys Escribano, accredited professors of the Yumurina University, were awarded the Juan Cristóbal Gundlach Honorary Prize for their vast and excellent scientific trajectory.

The event was also an opportunity to highlight the Matanzas researchers who, in the context of the national ceremony for the anniversary, received several awards, as well as the Carlos Juan Finlay Order, the highest distinction granted by the Cuban government to those who contribute the most to the development of science.

The celebration included the unveiling of a plaque that evokes the 160th anniversary of the creation of the Physical, Natural and Mathematical Sciences Section of the Artistic and Literary Lyceum of Matanzas, considered the first scientific institution in this western territory and founded precisely on January 14th, 1865.

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.