For a better social communication, agreements are signed in Matanzas (+photos).

Collaboration agreements to effectively implement the Social Communication Law were signed today by the Information and Social Communication Directorate of Matanzas province, the Public Prosecutor’s Office, and the Cuban Company of Airports and Airport Services (Ecasa) S.A.

The Directorate of Information and Social Communication of the province of Matanzas, the Public Prosecutor’s Office and Cuban Company of Airports and Airport Services (Ecasa) S.A. signed collaboration agreements to effectively implement the Social Communication Law.

The signing of the agreements took place in the context of the balance of the Directorate of Information and Social Communication in the territory, held at the provincial government headquarters, with the aim of analyzing progress and challenges in terms of conducting and controlling the current policy in this area.

Expressing the will for the development of advisory, teaching and scientific research activities, with the purpose of guaranteeing the preparation of cadres and officials to achieve the effective implementation of the Law and its regulations, are the purposes of the formalized alliances.

Executives and workers of the Base Business Unit Varadero Airport, through which Ecasa S.A. signed the collaboration agreement, presented their experiences related to communication in the institutional, media and community spheres, and the priority they give to monitoring social networks.

The importance of the culture of dialogue in the search for consensus, the timely notification of the media to avoid information gaps, the need to strengthen professional skills with the knowledge of legal bodies, were some of the issues discussed at the meeting.

Dialogue for us is not simply the fulfillment of a task, it is the essence of what we have to do to sustain unity, which is the most strategic resource we have to protect, reflected Alfonso Noya Martínez, president of the Institute of Information and Social Communication, who insisted that seeking alliances is a permanent challenge.

Daymette Montenegro Morales, in charge of the provincial Directorate of Information and Social Communication in Matanzas, expressed that strengthening the articulation with the territories and orienting on the regulatory frameworks with the different economic and social actors will constitute some of the work priorities in this year 2025.

Enrique Badía Yumar/ Journalism student/ ACN