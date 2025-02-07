Matanzas radio in front of the mirror in provincial balance (+photos).

Yuzaima Cardona, general director of the radio station, pointed out the necessary self-preparation in the application of the Communication Law, as a tool to empower audiences.

With the remembrance of Pedro Bernal (Pelly), Iván González, José Miguel Vázquez and Edel Febles, recently deceased radio broadcasters, the annual balance of the provincial radio system in Matanzas began this Thursday, in which the main achievements and challenges for 2024 were discussed.

Topics such as the importance of citizen participation in the construction of public agendas, the correct use of information technologies in the communication of our values as a nation and the role of radio as a means of information, entertainment and learning, especially in times of crisis, were addressed during the meeting.

Several interventions referred to the impact that the approval of the Matanzas radio project may have in the future within the new press management models, on December 4 last, and the training that must accompany its implementation after finalizing the details in the preparation of the file.

Likewise, Yuzaima Cardona, general director of the radio station, pointed out the need for self-preparation in the application of the Communication Law, as a tool for empowering audiences. She also congratulated the Matanzas radio workers for their work results in an extremely difficult stage due to the country’s complex economic and electro-energetic context.

Alfredo Noya, president of the Institute of Information and Social Communication, joined in the recognition, highlighting the significant progress of Radio 26’s website during the period analyzed.

Pedro Rizo Martínez, president of UPEC in Matanzas, expressed his concern about the difficulties in terms of the current technical conditions in the province and the lack of transportation, elements which, he said, affect the quality of communication products.

He also stressed the need to study the phenomenon of the non-insertion of journalism graduates in the media.

Other issues addressed were the production of programs in conjunction with institutions such as UNEAC and the AHS, the production of podcasts and audiovisuals both in the grid and for websites and social networks of broadcasters in the territory and the importance of seeking alternatives to gain audiences and transmit quality communication products.

Odalys Miranda Suárez, provincial director of the Radio in Matanzas, explained that the work projections in 2025 will be directed towards communicational proposals in which citizen participation and diverse contents predominate, promoting professional improvement and deepening the exchange with the different audiences.

The meeting ended with the recognition of the radio broadcasters and collectives that obtained awards and mentions in the National Radio Festival and the awarding of the postmortem distinction to José Miguel Vázquez as Artist of Merit of the Cuban radio was announced by the national management.

Written by Jessica Mesa.