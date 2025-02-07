Tertulia de la Matanceridad dedicated to the anniversary of Monserrate (+photos).

The Tertuliaof the Matanceridad at UNEAC’s cozy Casa Social honored its essence by celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Ermita de Monserrate cultural center, representative of one of the main emblems of Cuba’s Athens.

The Tertulia of the Matanceridad at UNEAC’s cozy Casa Social honored its essence by celebrating the 15th anniversary of the Ermita de Monserrate cultural center, representative of one of the main emblems of Cuba’s Athens.

Its host, radio and television producer Leo Ernesto García Ramos, first vice-president of the Yumurina branch, invited the director of the Hermitage, Milvia Rivero, to talk with the passionate people of Matanzas who filled the main hall.

Milvia thanked first of all the architect Ramón Recondo, who was in charge of the restoration of the building, which won national and international awards for the quality and beauty of the capital renovation, delivering it in all its splendor to the people of this city.

Recondo in turn praised the immense sense of belonging and love for the site expressed during those 15 years by Mildia and its valued collective in the promotion of heritage culture.



The City Curator, Leonel Pérez Orozco, participated in the gathering and brought three novelties. The near completion of the interactive Museum of the Foundational Church, in the premises of the Office of the Curator; the complete repair of the clock of the Government Palace, so that in a few days it will be possible to hear the chimes; and the new findings in the aboriginal archaeological site La Cañada, on the road from San Juan to San Francisco, catalogued as one of the most important in the country, due to the wealth of ceramic objects found, in only an initial excavation.

Lisney Marrero, Daniela Sánchez and Kevin Rodríguez, dance students of the Alfonso Pérez Isaac Vocational School of Arts, presented by the outstanding teacher Irina González Alonso, performed, as well as the poets Cecilia Soto and José Canito offered their verses to Matanzas.

In a special way, those present discovered the intense military trajectory of the singer Rafael Aranda, who has been living in this city for three decades, so he feels full of what they call the renowned feeling of Matanzas.

During the gathering, the work of the UNEAC in the struggle for the return of the Five Heroes was highlighted with the delivery by Teresa Rubio, ICAP delegate in the province, of a diploma of recognition on the occasion of the tenth anniversary of the return of the combatants to the homeland, as assured by the Commander in Chief.

Garcia Ramos said that this would be a great year for lovers of the arts and literature, summoned every first Wednesday of the month to the mansion and invited the attendees to a simple toast where they sang to love, close to the date of Valentine’s Day.

Written by María Elena Bayón.