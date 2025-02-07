Varadero Airport for its energy autonomy.

The installation of a photovoltaic solar park is included in the 2025 projections of the Juan Gualberto Gómez International Airport, an investment that «will give us energy sovereignty», assured the general director, José Antonio García Manso.

This would cover the maximum demand of this, the second most important terminal area in the nation, and «in this way we would reinforce our commitment to the development of renewable energy sources», said García Manso.

He added that the advantage of generating our own electricity is added to the fact of relieving the burden on the province, since we are in the group of large consumers, and this will undoubtedly be a very good contribution.

While the project is being carried out, the Varadero airport decided to support the work of the Jovellanos II photovoltaic solar park, and formed a contingent of 15 workers, with the purpose of training us in this type of work and also to accelerate its execution.

Vanguardia Nacional for the results of 2024, in the aerodrome also ventures for the food autonomy with the production of food in a farm of three hectares of various crops, and already chained with the company of Porcino, for the breeding of pigs.

In spite of the impossibility of satisfying «the level of activities and income, the Juan Gualberto Gómez closed the year with over-fulfillment of profits, thanks to the increase in commercial income and efficiency», he acknowledged.

Photo: Taken from the Juan Gualberto Gómez airport’s Facebook page.

Written by Eva Luna Acosta Armiñán.