IX agricultural and livestock teaching fair is held in Pedro Betancourt (+photos).

The IX Agricultural Fair and Skills Competition was held in the production areas of the «Leonor Pérez Cabrera» polytechnic school in the municipality of Pedro Betancourt, with the premise of promoting interest in agricultural careers and the professional training of students in different specialties among the new generations.

From the assembly of compost, estimation of areas and raising of flower beds, to the exposition of methodological-instructive classes, the students and professors participating in the contest, belonging to the subjects of Agronomy, Accounting and Human Capital Management, demonstrated the knowledge acquired during the school period.

The evaluation tribunals honored students Misael Castillo Robaina and Delenis Padrón Sánchez and teacher María Isabel Salgado Prendes, who won first place in the skills competition, the monitors’ event and the class festival respectively and will represent the center in the provincial event, to be held next March 12th at the «Alberto Medina» polytechnic school in the municipality of Jagüey Grande.

Likewise, the circle of interest of Agronomy «28 de Octubre», the Unidad Empresarial de Base Granja Urbana and the Dirección Municipal de Educación, as well as the Vice Superintendencia de Alimentos and the secretariat of the Cuban Women Federation in the town were also recognized for their support in the realization of the work practices and vocational orientation and professional training of the students.

The activity was enlivened by the musical and dance presentations of the cultural project «ETP pa’ mi gente» and became a space to contribute to the improvement of the tasks and occupations of the future middle technicians, as well as to raise the quality of the scientific-technical work and the research-methodological component of the teaching and learning process in the institution.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.