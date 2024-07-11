Founders, workers and delegates of the local bodies of the People’s Power are honored in Matanzas .

The 50th anniversary of the establishment of the People’s Power system in Matanzas was celebrated with a solemn session of the Municipal Assembly of the main governing body in the capital city of Matanzas (AMPP).

The so-called Hall of Mirrors of the Sauto Theater was the stage chosen for the evening, where seven veterans from Matanzas, who are part of the generation of founders and protagonists of the implementation in the province of the model of government with people’s participation, received a special tribute.

In the presence of the highest authorities of the head municipality, officials of the Party and the Government at the provincial level and cadres of the political and mass organizations, a group of district delegates and workers who have remained for 20 years or more in the main body of state and legislative power in the country were honored with the 50th anniversary seal of the People’s Power.

During the ceremony, enlivened by the musical performance of girls and adolescents from the Maravillas de la Infancia Community Cultural Project, the representatives of the current term of office of the AMPP were also recognized, men and women from various sectors, who despite the complex socioeconomic context of the country bravely assumed this work and strive every day to provide effective attention to the proposals of their constituents, as well as to ensure greater analysis and control of the problems that most affect the population.

Similar to Matanzas municipality, solemn sessions of the AMPPs were held today throughout Matanzas in honor of the five decades since the local government bodies were constituted.

Written by Yovana Baró Álvarez.