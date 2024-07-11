Life on Earth depends on appropriate demographic, economic and environmental strategies.

Life on Earth, and particularly the human population that lives on it, depends on adequate demographic, economic and environmental strategies.

Wars for the control of territories or natural wealth, intense meteorological phenomena that destroy regions, crops, constructions and put life at risk, excessive exploitation of resources. Hunger, malnutrition, preventable diseases and poverty against consumerism and accentuated waste; extremes generated by unequal development.

Thus, under these conditions the world subsists today, problems that currently affect the population of all geographical latitudes.

If in the middle of the 18th century, the Earth was populated by some 800 million people, practically 250 years later we exceed eight billion and it is expected that by 2050 the figure will increase by at least two billion more.

A threatening overpopulation to inhabit the same physical space and make use of the limited and finite resources provided by nature.

Scientific advances, specifically the invention of vaccines and the discovery of antibiotics, have led to a worldwide increase in population aging and a drop in the mortality rate.

This same technological knowledge applied to fishing, livestock and agriculture, contributed to increase food production and to make use of conservation means to have food available during all seasons of the year.

Industry is also a strong ally of this overpopulation by offering better conditions for people’s domestic and working life. However, this context intensifies the exploitation of resources at a faster rate than the planet is capable of generating.

Reasons why the world population of this 21st century lives under the conditions of climate change and its effects, diseases leading to pandemics such as HIV/AIDS, forced migrations and armed conflicts.

The impact of urbanization, pollution, loss of biodiversity and collapse of ecosystems, new technologies, are all conditions that demand sustainable consumption and production patterns.

The fact is that life on Earth, and particularly the human population that lives on it, depend on adequate demographic, economic and environmental strategies. It is a maxim to leave no one behind.

Written by Ana González Goicochea.