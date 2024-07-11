12 de julio de 2024

Radio 26 – Matanzas, Cuba

Emisora provincial de Matanzas, Cuba, La Radio de tu Corazón

Complex epidemiological situation in Matanzas.

1 día atrás Tamara Mesa González

A complex epidemiological situation is currently being experienced in the province of Matanzas due to the high transmission of arbovirosis.

 

The province of Matanzas is currently experiencing a complex epidemiological situation due to the high transmission of arbovirosis. For more details we talked to the acting provincial director of Public Health, Dr. Andrés Lamas Acevedo.

Apart from the high morbidity in the population, the difference from previous years is that the number of serious cases and deaths due to this disease are decreasing, argues the expert.

…ONLINE AUDIO.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez.

 

 

 

Tags:

Más entradas

The institution of the Constitutional Reform in Cuba (II).

8 mins atrás Tamara Mesa González

Migration mutilates families.

1 día atrás Tamara Mesa González

Nicolás Guillén: A Pillar of Cuban Identity and Culture.

2 días atrás Tamara Mesa González

Deja una respuesta

Tu dirección de correo electrónico no será publicada. Los campos obligatorios están marcados con *