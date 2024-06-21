Gardis expands future negotiations in Cubaindustria 2024.

The presence at the International Convention and Exposition Cubaindustria 2024 of the local industry, belonging to the Gardis Business Group, from Matanzas, is a significant step forward to strengthen commercial alliances with its counterparts in the country.

The presence at the International Convention and Exposition Cubaindustria 2024 of the local industry, belonging to the Gardis Business Group of Matanzas, is a significant step forward to strengthen commercial alliances with their counterparts in the country.

During Thursday and Friday, several contracts were signed, as explained to Radio 26, Omar Tápanes Hernández, its general director, who assures that these are the first of many agreements.

He said that with the exchange carried out between the main executives of Gardis and the MINTUR Travel Agency, future negotiations that will allow greater sales of textile and cleaning products were finalized.

There is also a strong interest among the representative delegation of the ECOTUR Travel Agency in relation to the manufacture of uniforms, graphics, as well as cleaning products and toiletries produced by the local industrial units belonging to the Gardis Business Group.

Tápanes Hernández argued that another alliance that has also taken place is the exchange held today with representatives of the company Industrias Locales Varias (Avil), which promises excellent production for retail sales and facilitates electronic payment.

Written by Noelis Santoyo Cobas.