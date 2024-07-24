Gardis with good proposals for retail sales.

Among them are its line of household cleaning products, the result of a productive linkage with a foreign entity that allows them to sell to the population, in local currency, articles such as detergents for washing, scrubbing and cleaning, degreasers, bath gel and others.

The Gardis Business Group, which belongs to the local industry of Matanzas, collects more than 32 million pesos a month from the retail sale of its products.

Among them are its line of household cleaning products, the result of a productive linkage with a foreign entity that allows them to sell to the population, in local currency, articles such as washing, scrubbing and cleaning detergents, degreasers, bath gels and others.

According to Omar Tápanes Hernández, general director of the Yumurian entity, Omar Tápanes Hernández told Radio 26, these results are due to the commitment of its workers, despite the limitations for the acquisition of raw materials.

In addition, they have 42 workshops distributed in the territories of Cárdenas, Colón and Matanzas, where these and other products are manufactured with excellent demand among the population.

He also said that these sales are also due to the use of banking, online payment and Tranfermóvil, an alternative of great acceptance and which facilitates the collection of national currency.

Gardis stands out in the manufacture of fabrics such as workwear and clothing, uniforms, guayaberas and home accessories. They are also a reference in aluminum carpentry, a line that they hope to resume in September.

Tápanes Hernández emphasized that in the workshops there is a social work that consists of employing people with special physical and intellectual conditions, who make handicrafts and household utensils.

Written by Noelis Santoyo Cobas.