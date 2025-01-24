Hepatitis A incidence remains high in Matanzas (+audio).

Despite a discreet decrease, in the last few days, of people with hepatitis A, the incidence of this disease remains high in the province of Matanzas.

In spite of a discreet decrease, in the last few days, of people with hepatitis A, the incidence of this disease remains high in the province of Matanzas.

The most affected municipalities are Cárdenas, Los Arabos, Jagüey Grande and the capital city, places where health workers warn and explain to the population the need to take extreme preventive measures.

The care must be multiplied from each home, explains to Radio 26 the specialist of Hygiene and Epidemiology, responsible for the Program of Digestive Transmitted Diseases in the Provincial Center of Hygiene, Dr. María del Carmen Mora Alpízar.

…ONLINE AUDIO.

Written by Dunia Bermúdez Sañudo.