Education in times of AI .

This International Day of Education is a reminder of the need to work together to build a future where education and technology coexist in balance and both technical skills and emotional and social competencies are cultivated.

Our Apostle used to say that «education is like a tree: one seed is sown and it grows into many branches». The role played by this sector in the formation and development of fairer and more equitable societies is indisputable.

Precisely for this reason, the United Nations General Assembly and UNESCO designated January 24th as the day to commemorate the virtues of this sector in the face of global challenges such as armed conflicts, socioeconomic inequalities and climate change.

The date, in turn, highlights the role of education in the eradication of poverty, economic growth, gender equality, the promotion of peace and respect for human rights, while ratifying its achievement as one of the fastest growing Sustainable Development Goals and a human right, public good and collective responsibility to which we all deserve to have access.

This year, under the theme «AI and Education: Preserving Autonomy in an Automated World,» the celebration invites deep reflection on how artificial intelligence (AI) is transforming the educational landscape while at the same time posing crucial challenges to human autonomy.

While education, rather than the mere transmission of knowledge, is a process that fosters critical thinking, creativity and the ability to question, in a world where AI is advancing at a notoriously rapid pace, it is vital that we keep these principles at the heart of our educational practices.

From innovative teaching methods to personalized learning systems, AI has the potential to revolutionize how we educate and learn. However, this technological revolution also raises questions about how to ensure that human autonomy is not compromised. As machines take on increasingly complex tasks, it is essential that educators and students develop more critical literacy in this area, which will mean more effective use of these tools and greater possibilities for their development and application.

Education must be a space where not only technical skills are cultivated, but also essential human values such as empathy and emotional intelligence. AI should not replace the personal relationships that are intrinsic to learning; rather, it should complement and enrich these interactions. While machines process data and make decisions at high speed, it is our responsibility as educators and citizens to ensure that human qualities remain at the core of our education system.

Written by Yadiel Barbón Salgado.