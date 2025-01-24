The Richness, Diversity and Contributions of African Culture to the World.

In Cuba, the celebration of this date becomes a tribute to the resilience, creativity and vitality of the African diaspora, highlighting the importance of continuing to build bridges of understanding and respect among the world’s cultures.

Every January 24th, the World Day of African Culture is commemorated, a date that highlights the richness, diversity and contributions of the cultures of this continent in the world.

Proclaimed by UNESCO in 2019, this day seeks recognition of the values of this region of the world and its impact on global identity.

This year, the celebration takes place at a crucial time, where narratives about African culture are more relevant than ever in a world struggling with xenophobia, racism and inequality.

In various cities around the world, cultural activities, art exhibitions, conferences and festivals highlighting African music, art and cuisine are organized. However, it is in Cuba where this Day acquires a special nuance, due to the deep connection between African culture and Cuban identity.

Cuba, a country that has been shaped by multiple cultural influences, has incorporated African legacies into its identity since the time of colonization and slavery. Cuban music, with genres such as son, rumba and salsa, features rhythms and cadences that reflect a fusion of African, Caribbean and Spanish traditions. In fact, the influence of the continent is palpable in the dances, the language and the religious traditions of the island, standing out in expressions such as santería and the worship of the orishas.

On this World Day of African Culture, the Afro-descendant communities in Cuba unite to carry out multiple activities that celebrate their roots. The whole island vibrates with music, dance and poetry, creating an atmosphere of pride and recognition of African heritage.

The festival is not only a celebration, but an opportunity to reflect on the challenges still faced by Afro-descendant communities in Cuba and the world. Despite achievements, stigmas and inequalities persist and must be urgently addressed. African culture, as an integral part of Cuban history, deserves to be promoted, respected and celebrated in all its forms.

World Day for African Culture is a powerful reminder that cultural diversity enriches our societies. In Cuba, the celebration of this date becomes a tribute to the resilience, creativity and vitality of the African diaspora, highlighting the importance of continuing to build bridges of understanding and respect among the world’s cultures.

Written by Regla Yasira de León Reyes.