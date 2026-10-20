«Hijos de Matanzas» (Children of Matanzas): Culture Born in the Classrooms

«Hijos de Matanzas» is the title of the gala developed by students and professors of the Yumurino University to celebrate Cuban Culture Day.

The event, which was also dedicated to the 333rd anniversary of the Yumurino city, had as its stage the Julio Antonio Mella theater at the higher education institution, with the presentation of contemporary dance works, singing, and audiovisuals.

Regarding each of those manifestations with which a facet of Matanzas identity was evoked, Ivis Nancy Piedra Navarro highlighted that the purpose is to place the university at the cultural vanguard of the province.

Its coordinator highlighted the growth of the event. Today more young people and manifestations participate than in previous editions.

«Hijos de Matanzas» was born as an initiative of the Bachelor’s Degree in Artistic Education and seeks to highlight the role of the movement of young art enthusiasts at the institution.

This gala, attended by educators and Higher Education students, as well as residents of the Gelpis community, keeps Cuban roots alive and the dedication to a generation that makes them its own. From the university classroom, Matanzas recognizes itself in its children.